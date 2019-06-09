Actress Taapsee Pannu has revealed that she waited to get offers from superstars like Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan, before accepting the offers that came her way.

Having started her acting career down south, Taapsee Pannu has gone on to make it really big in Bollywood. The actress has got series of hit Hindi movies like Pink, Judwaa 2, Soorma, Mulk, Badla for herself in less than five years. She has three projects like Game Over, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh lined up for release in 2019. Game Over is the first one to come out.

Taapsee Pannu is currently busy promoting Game Over, which is a thriller drama. The movie, which has been written and directed by Ashwin Saravanan, is set for a grand release in multiple languages. When asked about it, the actress told that the film deals a universal subject like rape, which is relevant everywhere in India today.

"If we look at the story, it is a journey of a girl who is a rape victim... It is a universal story and that incident can happen to anyone, in any part of the world. So the makers thought that the film deserved to be shown nationwide. Of course, it was my wish too," Taapsee Pannu told in an interview to IANS.

Like every actress, Taapsee also wants to work with Khans. "As an actress, I would love to do so. As a kid, I have grown up watching their films, but I cannot choose one favourite. I loved watching Salman Khan because of his larger than life persona, Shah Rukh Khan and romance. Any young girl would dream to have a boyfriend like Rahul. I love watching Aamir Khan because he is a very interesting actor."

In fact, Taapsee Pannu had waited to work with them before she took up other projects. She added, "Initially I waited for long to get an offer opposite any one of them, but since I did not get a chance, I explored the opportunities that came my way so that I can make my space here in the film industry."