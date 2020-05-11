Taapsee Pannu's journey in Bollywood has always seen an upward graph. Slowly but steadily, Taapsee has emerged as one of the most sought after actresses in the industry, not just for parallel films but even commercial ones. Roles are now being written keeping in mind the actress and in Bollywood, this truly means you have arrived.

While a lot has been said, written, and analysed about Taapsee's professional life; when it comes to her personal life, it still remains a well-guarded topic. It has been an open secret that Taapsee is seeing Badminton player, Mathias Boe, however, not much is known about how far ahead the two are in the relationship. Spilling the beans on her relationship, Taapsee has said that there is someone in her life but she doesn't want to talk about it as it takes away from her career and the hard work she has put in.

Spills the beans

The Thappad actress told Pinkvilla, "I don't want to hide anything from anyone. I'm very proud to accept the presence of someone in my life. But yes, at the same time, I wouldn't only talk about it for the headlines because then it takes away from my credibility as an actor and what I have achieved in all these years by working hard. That I can't afford to do."

Instagram

With parents' blessings

Further talking about it, she said, "There's someone in my life and my family knows about it. It's very important for me that my family - including my sister and my parents - they like the person who I'm with. Else it won't work for me. I remember joking about it and telling someone, "Agar mummy papa nahi maane, toh mujhe nahi lagta kuch ho sakta hai."

In an old interview, spilling the secret behind the relationship, Taapsee's sister Shagun had siad, "Now, she may have got lucky. Taapsee must thank me because it was because of me that she met him..."