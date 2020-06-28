Actress Taapsee Pannu is quite shocked to receive a huge amount of bill for electricity usageA during the lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, Taapsee on Sunday called out the electricity provider for "insane rise" in the bill .

"3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill @Adani_Elec_Mum. What kind of POWER are you charging us for," Taapsee questioned.

Along with it, she attached the pictures of the electricity bills, showing how she was chargedA Rs 36,000 for the month of June.

Whereas, the bill for the month of April was Rs 4,390 and May was Rs 3,850 only.

Not only this, Taapsee also spoke about receiving huge electricity bill for another house where "no one stays".

"And this one is for an apartment where no one stays and it's only visited once in a week for cleaning purpose @Adani_Elec_Mum.

"I am now worried if someone is actually using the apartment without our knowledge and you have helped us uncover the reality," Taapsee quipped.