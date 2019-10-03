Instagram

Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has made a decent collection at the Australian box office on Wednesday and the movie has an edge over Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War on the first day of release.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have a bigger fan following than megastar Chiranjeevi in Australia and the collection of their previous films are proof of it. Hence, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was released in nearly 40 screens in Australia on Wednesday, while War hit around 50 screens. Trade analysts have predicted that the Hindi film will have an edge over the Telugu movie.

But the results seem contradictory to analysts' prediction. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has collected A$189,237 from 39 locations at the Australian box office on the first day and its per-location average stands at the A$ 4,852. On the other hand, War has minted A$ 125,289 from 46 locations at the Australian box office on opening day and its per-location average is A$ 2,666.

Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "Here are the grosses of Indian films in Australia on 1 October #SyeRaa: A$ 189,237 from 39 locations with per location average of A$ 4,852 #War: A$ 125,289 from 46 locations with per location average of A$ 2,666 Clear domination by #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy. Correction: This is by 11 pm on 2nd October! #SyeRaa in Australia "

After seeing huge hype, Weekend Cinema shelled out a hefty sum of Rs 20 crore on overseas theatrical rights of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The distribution house released the film in 315 locations in the USA alone in a bid to cash in on megastar Chiranjeevi mania. It also premiered the movie in an equal number of cinema halls on Tuesday, a day before it official hit the screens across India.

Having fantastic advance booking, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy started on a good note and collected $857,765 at the USA box office in the premiere shows on Tuesday. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#SyeRaa collects $857,765 (₹6.16 cr) from 308 locations with per location average of $2,785 on Tuesday in USA through premieres! Superb!! "

Though the Chiranjeevi starrer is leading the race, there is a neck to neck fight between Sye Raa and War at the USA box office on the first day of their release. A trade expert tweeted, "Indian Movies #USA Gross on Wednesday(10/2/19) till 10:30AM EST #SyeRaaNarsimhaReddy-$100,081(221Locations)[$437 Per Location] #War-$100,070(228Locations)[$424 Per Location]"

Sye Raa has also got good opening and collected 29,242 from 32 locations the UK box office on the first day, but distributors of War yet to reveal its figures. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#SyeRaa collects £ 29,242 from 32 locations in UK on 2nd October. Decent opening considering it's a working day! ."