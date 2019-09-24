The makers of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy have released an interesting trivia that over 2,000 junior artistes and fighters shot the action sequence in the Nissan Fort for 35 nights.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is one of the most awaited Indian films, has completed the formalities of the censor board, which awarded it a U/A certificate on Monday. The movie is set for its worldwide release on October 2 and the film unit is currently busy with its promotional activities.

As a part of its publicity, the producers released new promos of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy on social media. The latest to come from them is a trivia about its action scene. Konidela Production tweeted, "8 Days to #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy. Get ready for the MASSIVE SPECTACLE in screens near you! #SyeRaaTrivia #SyeRaa #SyeRaaOnOct2nd."

Ram Charan also tweed a poster featuring a trivia of Sye Raa, which reads, "The Nissan Fort action sequence is a major highlight in the film and was shot for 35 nights with almost 2,000 junior artistes and fighters from India and abroad being roped in."

Konidela Production also hinted about another action sequence, which is going to be the highlight of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The producer tweeted, "Terrific trio! Stunt master @1eewhittaker in discussion with the Megastar and director @DirSurender... #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy is going to be high on some mind-blowing action... #SyeRaa #SyeRaaOnOct2nd @KonidelaPro #Chiranjeevi #RamCharan."

The storyline and the spectacular star cast has been garnering immense love since the inception of Sye Raa and now, with the release so close, the excitement levels amongst the fans has just been doubled. Adding on to their excitement, the makers' decision to do a #SyeRaaTrivia on Twitter and this will keep the fans more engaged than what they already are.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period drama based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought in what is known to be the first war of Independence against the British Rule in India. The movie features an ensemble cast of Chiranjeevi, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Amitabh Bachchan, Tamannaah and Niharika

Produced by Ram Charan, Excel Entertainment and AA Films in association with Konidela Productions, SyeRaa Narasimha Reddy stars the GREATEST Indian ensemble cast of all times. The film is directed by Surender Reddy and is slated to release on 2nd October 2019.