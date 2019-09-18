The trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will release at 5.31 pm today and the people, who have watched it before its launch, are all in awe and could not stop sharing rave reviews about Chiranjeevi.

Ram Charan, who his bankrolling his father Chiranjeevi's dream project announced the time of trailer launch of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy yesterday. Konidela Productions tweeted, "#SyeRaaTrailer at 5:31 PM Tomorrow... GET READY FOR THE MASSIVE BLAST. #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy #SyeRaa #Chiranjeevi #RamCharan @DirSurender."

The boss of Konidela Production has also planned to screen the trailer of Sye Raa in nearly 100 screens. He released the theatre list and tweeted, "Experience the #SyeRaaTrailer on BIG Screen... Here's the list of theatres screening #SyeRaa Trailer tomorrow at 5:31 PM. #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy #Chiranjeevi #RamCharan @DirSurender."

The makers announced that they would release the trailer of Sye Raa at its pre-release event. But the latest buzz on the social media is that they are holding a separate trailer launch event in Prasads Multiplex today. Director Surender Reddy, producer Ram Charan and few other cast and crew will attend the function.

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep tweeted, "Await an amazingly shot trailer of #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy... This evening 5.31pm.. Chiranjeevi sir looks brialliant in th new avatar,, @DirSurender at his best, And Randy wth his magical visual touch. Best wshs to My brother RamCharan and @KonidelaPro n team."

Here are Sye Raa trailer reviews by people who have watched it before its launch.

Ajay Sinha @AjaySin24715560

#SyeRaaTrailer is MAGNANIMOUS! Gorgeous visuals + Solid cinematography with solid acting. Special mention to the background score! Wake up @excelmovies & promote the movie. Buzz is too much low than what I expected. From trailer POV, movie looks splendid! #SyeRaa

Shiva Satyam @AsliShiva