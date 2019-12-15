The Tamil version of Megastar Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has registered superb TRP records for its world TV premiere. Sudeep said that the movie's cultural problem was the reason for its poor collection at the box office.

The Tamil version of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has utterly failed to make it big on big screens with its Tamil Nadu distributors suffering huge losses. The people from Kollywood were wondering whether Sun TV, which has bagged its Tamil Television rights, will also meet the similar fate of its distributors.

The Tamil version of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy had its first worldwide TV premiere on Sun TV in the first week of December and received fantastic viewership. It has created a sensational record with 11,045,000 impressions, which has made it land in the first rank in the top 5 Tamil programs in the 49th week of 2019. These are the all-time highest for a Telugu movie dubbed in Tamil.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has registered 15.4 TRP ratings for the first airing of its Tamil version and this is also the biggest record for a Telugu movie. Rajiv Aluri, an employee from Star Maa, tweeted on December 12, "#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy WTP in Tamil makes 15.4 TRP ratings Fantastic ."

Made with a budget of Rs 300 crore, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy fetched Rs 200 crore for its distributors from the sale of its worldwide theatrical rights. The movie has collected approximately Rs 240 crore gross at worldwide theatrical rights in its lifetime runt and returned Rs 141.40 crore for its distributors, who have suffered a loss of around Rs 58.60 crore. It has become one of the biggest disasters of 2019.

Kichcha Sudeep, who has played one of the important roles in the film, opened up about the reason for the failure of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy during the promotion of his next non-Kannada film Dabangg 3. Talking to media, the Sandalwood superstar said, "Sye Raa had a cultural problem. It was a biopic on someone (Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy) coming from the South."

"You can't fantasize when it's a biopic. The makers have to show the reality and elaborate it. On the other side, SS Rajamouli' magnum opus Baahubali was a total fantasy movie. People could watch it like a Walt Disney movie, like a fairy tale. Whereas a biopic has truth to it," a movie portal quoted him as saying.