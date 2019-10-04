Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy witnessed a steep decline in its collection at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS) on its second day, but its business is better than other big films.

Riding on huge hype, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was released in a large number of cinema halls across the Telugu states on Wednesday and opened to a fantastic response everywhere. It collected Rs 52.60 crore gross at the AP/TS box office on the first day. It became the biggest opener not only for Chiranjeevi but also in the year 2019. It earned Rs 37.28 crore for its distributors on its opening day.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was successful in meeting most of the expectations of the viewers and critics, who liked everything in the movie except its dragging narration in parts. Trade experts predicted that a strong word of mouth would help the movie go on strength to strength at the ticket counters over the weekend.

The Surender Reddy-directed historical film witnessed a steep decline of over 70 percent in its collection on Thursday. The lack of extra shows in the early morning and first-day curiosity factors are the reason for such a drop, which is a usual trend any Telugu film. However, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy witnessed 100 percent in many cinema halls on the second day too.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has collected approximately Rs 13.07 crore gross at the AP/TS box office on its second day. Its two-day total collection has reached Rs 65.67 crore gross in the Telugu states. The movie has earned Rs 47.24 crore for its distributors, who have invested Rs 115.40 crore on its theatrical rights.

Area Day 1 Day 2 Total Nizam 8.14 3.98 12.12 Ceded 5.54 1.76 7.30 Vizag 4.64 1.64 6.28 G East 4.75 0.54 5.29 G West 4.02 0.35 4.37 Krishna 3.04 0.71 3.75 Guntur 5.06 0.67 5.73 Nellore 2.09 0.31 2.40 AP/TS Total 37.28 9.96 47.24

Here are the area-wise earnings of Sye Raa. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with actual ones. All the figures are in rupees and crore.