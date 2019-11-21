Megastar Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which completed its 50-day run at the worldwide box office on November 20, has reportedly incurred a huge loss of over Rs 50 crore to its distributors. It has become another big Tollywood disaster after Saaho.

Amidst huge hype and promotions, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on October 2. The movie opened to fantastic response and went on to make decent collections at the worldwide box office in the following days. The film fared well in the following weeks too, but its business was not up to the expected mark.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has reportedly completed a successful run of 50 days in over 30 centres on November 20. The makers are holding a grand event to celebrate this success. Srinivas aka SKN tweeted, "#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy 50 days celebrations at Sudarshan 35mm, supreme hero @IamSaiDharamTej joins the fans celebrations."

There are no official details of its total collections. But if we are to go by the reports, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has collected approximately Rs 240.60 crore gross at the worldwide box office. It has become the fourth highest-grossing Tollywood movie of all time after Saaho, Baahubali 1 and 2.

Ram Charan, who has bankrolled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy under his banner Konidela Production Company, has shelled out over Rs 250 crore on its production and promotion. The movie fetched him Rs 200 crore from the sale of its global theatrical rights. The film has reportedly returned Rs 141.40 crore to its distributors and it has recovered 70.70 percent of their investment.

The collection of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has reportedly come to stand still as it reached its 50-day run and will not be able to earn anything for its distributors. The film has been a profitable venture for the distributors in north India, but it has incurred huge losses of over Rs 50 crore to the distributors in other areas.

Here are the areas-wise earnings and theatrical rights prices of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in rupees and crore.