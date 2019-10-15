Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the worldwide box office in the second weekend and has beaten the lifetime collection record of KGF 1 in 12 days.

Released on October 2, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy clashed with War and Joker and collected Rs 205.6 crore at the worldwide box office in its nine-day extended first week. The movie became the thirteenth-highest grossing south Indian film of all time, beating the records of Viswasam, Maharshi and Khaidi No 150.

In its second week, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy did not have big competitors, small-budget movies like RDX Love and Vadaladu hit the screens. Hence, trade experts in the film Nagar predicted that the movie will fare well this week too. As predicted, the film went to make good collections with many cinema halls witnessing 100 percent occupancy in its second weekend.

When compared to its opening weekend business, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy witnessed over 85 percent drop in its collection in the second week. The reduced screen count, shows, ticket price and the number of days were a reason for this decline. But its collection looks bigger when compared to other big-ticket films.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has collected approximately Rs 20 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its second weekend. Its 12-day total collection has reached Rs 225.60 crore in the global market. It has shattered the records of KGF: Chaper 1 (Rs 225 crore), Petta (Rs 222 crore) and Rangasthalam (Rs 216 crore) and become the 10th all-time highest grossing south Indian movie.

Here is the list of top 10 all-time highest-grossing south India movies

Rank Movie Release Gross 1 Baahubali 2 2017 1706.50 2 2.0 2018 618.00 3 Baahubali 1 2015 600.00 4 Saaho 2019 432.40 5 Enthiran 2015 289.00 6 Kabali 2016 286.75 7 Mersal 2017 244.80 8 Sarkar 2018 243.00 9 I 2015 239.00 10 Sye Raa 2019 225.60

8. Cr Apx (Tamil & Telugu)

9. Shankar's ' Cr+ (Tamil, Telugu & Hindi)

10. KGF Chaper 1 225 Cr Apx (Kan,Hin,Tel,Tam&Mal)

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has earned Rs 1333.80 crore to distributors, who have shelled out Rs 200 crore on its theatrical rights. The movie has recovered 66.90 percent of their investments. Here are its area-wise earnings. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in rupees and crore.