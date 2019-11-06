Following the success of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Director Surender Reddy is said to be considering roping in actor Varun Tej for his next film instead of Saaho actor Prabhas or Mahesh Babu.

Post the success of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Surender Reddy has been linked with some big-ticket projects featuring superstars of the Telugu film industry. It was recently rumoured that the director has a story that would suit Prabhas and he was planning to meet the actor and narrate it to him soon.

But Prabhas is currently busy with KK Radha Krishna directorial Jaan, which is produced jointly by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. Since he was not available for the meeting, Surender Reddy approached Mahesh Babu, who is also keen to collaborate with him. But he had to wait for the actor to complete Sarileru Neekevvaru and Trivikram Srinivas' film.

Surender Reddy meets Varun Tej

The latest buzz is that the director recently met Varun Tej and their meeting has sparked the speculation that he may rope in the young actor for his next film. "Surender Reddy met Prabhas a few days ago, but the actor has no dates available till December next year. Surender Reddy may now go with Varun Tej for his next as he can't wait for Prabhas for more than a year," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

Varun Tej has two releases like F2 - Fun and Frustration and Gaddalakonda Ganesh earlier this year and both of them are hit at the box office. He is supposed to do a film with debutant director Kiran Korrapati. He may prefer to Surender Reddy, who recently garnered plenty of appreciation for Sye Raa.