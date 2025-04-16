Comedian Bharti Singh is currently hosting the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs Season 2. On Tuesday, the cast celebrated Bollywood Week, where all the contestants recreated iconic looks from popular Bollywood films.

Bharti Singh channelled Madhuri Dixit's look from Hum Aapke Hain Koun for the special episode. All the celebrity participants of the show posed for the paparazzi before heading to the set for the shoot.

Paparazzi fat-shame Bharti Singh



Bharti, known for her playful banter with the paps, was seen posing as usual; however, during this particular photo-op, an unfortunate incident occurred.

A photographer body-shamed her by calling her an "ubli hui (swollen) Madhuri Dixit."

Bharti took the joke in her stride and replied, "Kisne bola ubli hui Madhuri Dixit? Arey ye dekhiye, uble hue nahi fry kiye hue hain. Bol nahi sakte (Who said swollen Madhuri Dixit? Look, they are fried... They can't say this)". She also said, "Tum bhi na (You are too much)".

Needless to say, Bharti responded with her trademark wit and grace, while social media users slammed the paparazzi for their crass and insensitive remarks, rallying in support of her.

Fans slam paps

One user wrote, "What an awful, defamatory remark! She looks beautiful and wears the sari so elegantly, just as it should be worn."

Another commented, "Yeh kya bakwaas comment kiya hai? Badtameez aadmi!"

A third person posted, "That's not funny at all. These paps are so unprofessional. Shame on them, and what's with that caption from Varinder Chawla? Show some respect."

"That's rude," another added.

One user also remarked, "She felt bad about the 'ubli hui' comment..."

When Bharti Singh opened up about her weight loss journey!

Meanwhile, back in 2021, Bharti stunned everyone with her impressive weight-loss transformation. Through intermittent fasting, she went from 91 kg to 76 kg — and she did it without giving up her beloved parathas and makhan (butter).

In an interview with ETimes, she had shared, "I'm happy that I'm feeling healthy and fit now. I no longer get breathless, and I feel lighter. My diabetes and asthma are also under control. I don't eat anything from 7 p.m. to 12 noon. I start eating after 12 p.m. I've eaten a lot of food for 30–32 years, and after that, I gave my body a break for one year and accepted the change."