Swini Khara, best known for her roles in Bollywood films like Cheeni Kum and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, is now engaged! The actor took to her Instagram handle to announce her engagement with her boyfriend Urvish Desai.

Looking stunning in a pastel pink ensemble, Swini shared some dreamy pictures from her engagement ceremony. "I'd marry you with paper rings," Swini captioned her engagement post with Taylor Swift lyrics.

Meanwhile, Urvish wore an all-black sherwani. The hashtag used for their union - #SwiniGotHerVish was loved by many fans. Her Instagram page has a highlight dedicated to them and has many videos from the engagement ceremony where the couple is seen dancing the night away and posing against the gorgeous sunset.

Actor Avika Gor, Navika Kotia, and filmmaker Jyoti Kapur Das dropped congratulatory messages on her post. "Congratulations," wrote Gor. "Congrats," added Navika Kotia. Filmmaker Jyoti Kapur Das was overjoyed and surprised, "Omg wowwwww God bless!"

Swini captioned her other post by saying, "With you I'd dance, In a storm, In my best dress, Fearless." The pictures show the couple dancing and twirling. In another, Swini and her fiance both go down on their knees to exchange rings.

Many fans showered love and wrote congratulatory messages. One fan wrote, "Chetali ki shaadi ho gyi" While another wrote, "Arrey wah ! Sexy ki engagement ! Congratulations !". And another user said, "Today I saw a post that our chetali got engaged.........nice to see after long time ........and after baa Bahu baby". "Suddenly I thought you were Aishwaryas daughter," wrote another fan with laughing emoji.

On the professional front

Swini Khara is known for her roles in the TV show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby as Chaitali Thakkar. She played the role of 'Sexy' in R Balki's film 'Cheeni Kum', who was diagnosed with cancer. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu in lead roles. She has also featured as a child actor in films such as 'Parineeta', 'Hari Puttar', and 'Paathshala'.

Swini was last seen playing the role of young Jayanti (played by Bhumika Chawla) in 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', also starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, and Kiara Advani.

Swini Khara also featured in several TV shows such as Dill Mill Gayye as Minnie, Zindagi Khatti Meethi as Tara, and CID.