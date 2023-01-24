Filmmaker Subhash Ghai turned 78 this year. The maverick director hosted a star-studded birthday bash on Monday. And Bollywood stars graced his bash. Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahima Choudhary, Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan joined the celebrations.

Salman Khan, who played the lead role in Subhash Ghai's 2008 Yuvvraaj joined Subhash in the cake-cutting ceremony, where the filmmaker celebrated his birthday at the entrance of the venue for the paparazzi and photo ops.

For the bash, Salman Khan kept his look casual as he opted for a black tee paired with maroon pants and a brown jacket.

Bachchan family

Jaya Bachchan was one of the first celebrities to arrive at the party, she extended her wishes and left early as well. Subhash Ghai accompanied her to the door to see her off before leaving, Jaya hugged Subhash Ghai. Jaya Bachchan looked elegant in a white anarkali suit.

Mahima Chaudhary, who had shot to fame with his 1997 film Pardes, also accompanied her to the gate along with the filmmaker

Aishwarya, who starred in Subhash Ghai's Taal, arrived with her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya looked stunning in embroidered blue Anarkali, while Abhishek was in a bandhgala blue suit.

Take a look at Subash Ghai's illustrious career

Subhash Ghai has written, produced and directed several hit films in the 80s and 90s. Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Karz, Hero, Vidhaata, Meri Jung, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes and Taal are some of his most memorable films. During the MeToo movement, an anonymous woman had accused him of sexually assaulting her but the charges couldn't be proved.

When Pathaan meets Tiger

Meanwhile, ahead of Pathaan's release, SRK and Salman posed together. The unseen picture was shared by Javed Jaffery's son Meezaan The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Take a look

Salman will be reuniting with Katrina Kaif on the work front for Tiger 3, which is set to release on Diwali 2023. Salman also has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as his upcoming project with Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Pooja Hedge. The teaser of Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be unveiled on January 25.