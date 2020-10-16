As COVID-19 that apparently originated from Wuhan, China is wreaking havoc in all nooks of the planet, scientists have warned about a new coronavirus that could emerge as a threat to humankind. According to experts, this new coronavirus is being named swine acute diarrhea syndrome coronavirus (SADS-CoV), and just like the novel coronavirus, this new strain also has the potential to wreak havoc on human health.

Swine Acute Diarrhoea Syndrome Coronavirus

The study report which is now available in the journal PNAS reveals that this new strain of coronavirus could spread from piglets to humans. According to the new research, newly-discovered SADS-CoV is a highly pathogenic virus that probably evolved from bat coronaviruses.

SADS-CoV often turns fatal for young piglets, and the initial symptoms are severe diarrhea and vomiting.

Possibility of human infection

Dr. Mukesh Desai, immunologist and hematologist at the Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children and Nanavati super specialty hospital in Mumbai suggested that this virus could turn out to be a potential risk for humans as well.

In an exclusive talk with News9, Desai told that zoonotic infection that is fatal for primary species could pose risk to humans if the pathogen acquires the ability to jump species.

"Experimental studies suggest the potential for infecting and thriving in human intestinal cell lines and, hence, the possibility of risk of another zoonotic event on hand. We do not know when a mutation in the SADS-CoV may give it the ability to infect humans," Desai told News9.

Desai also warned that surveillance of zoonotic viruses are very much necessary, as even small negligence could result in another medical catastrophe like the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the latest statistics, the novel coronavirus has already killed more than 1.1 million people worldwide, and the number of people infected with the virus has crossed 39 million.