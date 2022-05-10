Swiggy has decided to shut down Supr Daily operations in five cities as a part of the restructuring at the company. The food delivery platform says its subscription-based delivery service for milk, daily essentials and groceries is yet to demonstrate profitability.

Supr Daily will no longer be operational in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai. However, Supr Daily will remain operational in Bengaluru.

"While we are now an inalienable part of our consumer's lives, we unfortunately are yet to demonstrate a clear path to profitability. Today, we find ourselves in a situation where we end up spending a significant amount of time & money in managing the business - distracting ourselves from our primary goals of establishing the business market fit. As we go into the year, it's important that we organize ourselves in a way that best sets us up to hit our goals" Phani Kishan Addepalli (Co-founder, Swiggy & CEO, Supr Daily), said in an email to all Supr Daily employees.

The statement continues, saying the company has a "detailed transition and closure plan in place to make it less painful for our users as well as brand and vendor partners."

As for existing customers of Supr Daily in the five cities, Swiggy said that existing subscription orders of certain milk items till May 12th, 2022, but they won't be taking any new orders from May 10.

Supr Daily was founded by IIT Bombay alumnus Shreyas Nagdawane and Puneet Kumar in 2015. Using the service, people could order groceries anytime by 11 pm and have them delivered by 7 am the next day.