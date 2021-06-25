About a month ago, Karthik, Swiggy's delivery worker in Bengaluru was subjected to one of the ugliest faces of human race. The 25-year-old was thrashed by four people who had ordered food in Bangalore's Rajajinagar.

On refusing to give free food, he was brutally beaten up, while the accused ran away with money too. That's not it. They threw rocks on his head, broke his phone, even abused his dead parents. An incident that could have easily left anybody embittered for life has instead started a chain of kindness. One month later, Karthik finds himself a part of a healing, heart-warming story.

Unknowingly and effortlessly, social media had taken up his cause. After a user posted his details on social media, he had raised more than enough money to get by. "After talking to him I had posted his story and his Google Pay Number. I am glad to inform you all that Karthik received 2.33L+ Rupees into his account thanks to all of you. He has purchased a new phone and his sister got married as well," posted a user Waseem Ahmed.

Donates excess money

"Now what's amazing is that Karthik has decided to donate the excess amount of 70k to BengaluruCares to help provide month long ration kits to more than 40 underprivileged families with 4-5 members! This is equivalent to Ambani giving half of his assets to charity,' the thread further reads.

It is worth a mention that all these years in the past, Karthik has been working multiple jobs to support his sister and himself and save for her marriage. He chose not to keep even a little extra sum than what he needed.

The thread continues: "Karthik says, he received help from people he didn't know. He says he knows what hunger is! He has also forgiven the young boys who attacked him & chose not to file an FIR after cops caught them." And it adds, "Karthik says he wants to donate a few hundred bucks every month to charity from whatever little he earns. Kindness is a ripple effect. Thank you all for helping him. Wouldn't have been possible without you all." The world truly needs more Karthiks and a little help from people who showed kindness towards him.

Humanity is alive...still

Equally positive reactions followed the story. While some thanked him for making their day with a true story that ended on a hopeful note, many others applauded the effort for initiating a fundraiser. "May their tribe increase," read another post.