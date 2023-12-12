In a continued effort to strengthen its presence, Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce marketplace, has inaugurated its first grocery fulfillment center in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This new facility, spanning across 1.35 lac square feet, aims to ensure swift delivery of groceries, which promises consumers delivery within 24 hours of placing an order. The expansion is set to generate over 300 direct and indirect employment opportunities, marking a major boost to local employment.

The fulfillment center is equipped with a dispatch capacity of over 2.09 lac units per day and will cater to 16,000 orders daily across multiple regions in Odisha, including Asika, Basta, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhanekal, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, and Talcher. With a focus on meeting regional preferences, the facility will offer popular local brands, including Jharna Ghee, Kasper Rice, and Usna rice, among others.

Recognizing the growing demand for online grocery deliveries, the center will gradually expand its offerings to include staples, FMCG products, dairy, bread, eggs, and more. Local favorites like Lijjat Papad, Omfed Ghee, and other regional namkeen brands will also be featured.

The move has been lauded by Pratap Keshari Deb, Minister of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise Department, Government of Odisha, who emphasized the positive impact on local MSMEs and farmers. He commended Flipkart for contributing to the state's economic growth and creating connections between local businesses and end consumers.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart Group, highlighted the company's commitment to supporting local economies and bridging the digital gap. The launch of the grocery fulfillment center is seen as more than just a convenience initiative; it reflects Flipkart's dedication to empowering communities, local businesses, and small farmers.

"As a homegrown company, we are dedicated to advancing technology and innovation to create a positive ripple effect across the Digital India landscape. As Flipkart ventures into the heart of Odisha with our first-ever grocery fulfillment center, we recognize the state's dynamic growth. This launch signifies more than convenience; it underscores our unwavering commitment to bridge the digital gap and uplift local economies. We are not just delivering groceries; we are delivering empowerment to communities, local businesses, and small farmers" - Rajneesh Kumar

Hari Kumar G, Vice President and Head of Grocery at Flipkart, underlined the increasing demand for online groceries in the eastern region and expressed the fulfillment center's role in expediting deliveries and enabling sellers to provide a diverse range of locally relevant products.

This strategic move aligns with Flipkart's broader commitment to socio-economic development, creating employment opportunities for MSMEs, sellers, and farmers, and contributing to the growth of local businesses engaged in food processing, logistics, packaging, and related activities. With around 24 fulfillment centers across India, Flipkart Grocery serves more than 1,800 cities and 10,000 PIN code areas, leveraging technology to enhance user experiences and offer a wide array of features, including voice-enabled shopping and credit offerings.