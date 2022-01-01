The bonhomie between two neighbouring countries was witnessed on Saturday morning when Indian and Pakistani Army officials exchanged sweets at four points. The ceremony is seen as an enhanced confidence-building measure in the backdrop of the ongoing ceasefire between both countries.

Sweets and greetings were exchanged at four locations namely Mendhar Hot Springs crossing point, Poonch Rawlakot crossing point, Chakoti Uri crossing point, and Chilliana Tithwal crossing point along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir provinces respectively.

"At beginning of the year 2022, to promote mutual trust and tranquility, the Indian Army exchanged sweets and greetings with Pakistan Army at Poonch & Mendhar Crossing Points. Considering the ongoing ceasefire along the India-Pakistan border, this gesture is aimed at further enhancing peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir", Jammu-based Defence PRO Col Devender Anand stated.

Earlier sweets were exchanged on Diwali, Eid

Soldiers of Indian and Pakistani Armies had exchanged sweets at the LoC and IB on the occasion of Diwali in November 2021.

Earlier India, Pakistan exchanged sweets along the J&K border to celebrate Eid-al-Adha in July 2021. Sweets were exchanged at the Line of Control at Poonch-Rawalakot Crossing Point and Mendhar-Hotspring Crossing Point in the Poonch district.

Sweets and pleasantries were also exchanged between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers along the international border in the Jammu region to celebrate Eid.

Greetings on Eid was the first exchange of sweets between the two border guarding forces after the Pulwama terror attack on a CRPF convoy by a suicide bomber that left 40 CRPF personnel dead on February 14, 2019.

Ceasefire was first announced in 2003

After witnessing destruction on both sides of the border, the cease-fire between Indian and Pakistan was announced in the year 2003 but it could not last long.

Within a couple of months, Pakistan had violated the pact and since then there is uncertainty on the borders. Despite the announcement of a ceasefire in the year 2003, Pakistan continued to pounder shells on this side of LoC and International Border.

New pact ensures peace announced on February 2021

On February 25, 2021, India and Pakistan announced to strictly adhere to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in J&K.

The director generals of military operations of India and Pakistan reviewed the situation along the Line of Control (Loc) and all other sectors and agreed upon achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders since then not a single shot has been fired along the IB and 744-km LoC thereby bringing relief to the hapless villagers on either side of the border.