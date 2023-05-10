Like every year this year's IPL has maintained the nail-biting and gipping overs where the team play their best to win the match. However, this season is a tad bit different. Post the RCB v LSG match Gautam Gambir and Virat Kohli had a verbal spat on the ground. Lucknow Super Giants player Naveen-ul-Haq and RCB's Virat too had an on grounds ar of words, which didn't just stop there. Both the players had taken to Instagram stories and took sly dig by posting quotes. Afterhwich when the RCB played with MI and LSG played with GT, both Virat and Naveen cheered for the opposite team and lauded the players from GT and Mumbai respectively.

It seems that (IPL) is still facing the aftershock of its boiling point as Indian cricket legends Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli went face-to-face and had a war of words during the clash between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

This is what Virat posted on IG

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians were desperate for a win on Tuesday. Suryakumar Yadav cruised to a six-wicket win. Moments before RCB's loss, Lucknow Super Giants player Naveen-ul-Haq posted an Instagram story that left Virat Kohli fans furious. Naveen ul Haq shared a few cryptic Instagram stories during Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash.

While many cricket, enthusiasts didn't like Naveen's indirect dig at Kohli, others saw it as a befitting response. On Sunday, Kohli also took to Instagram and shared a story appreciating Gujarat Titans' (GT) players Wriddhiman Saha and Rashid Khan for putting up a great show against the Lucknow-based team.

This is what Naveen-ul-Haq posted while eating mangoes from a hotel room while watching the big-ticket clash between RCB and MI at the Wankhede Stadium.

On Wednesday, Virat Kohli shared a strong message on his official Instagram profile following Naveen-ul-Haq's cryptic stories on the social media platform on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli Latest Instagram Story ?

Words? Bodied Haters, King for reasons? pic.twitter.com/4EmdhZmkqF — Virat⁷⁵ (@Virat_Anushka) May 10, 2023

The competition is all in your head. In reality it’s always you vs you. pic.twitter.com/59OYBZ4WSF — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 10, 2023

This is how fans have reacted

Gambhir's team losing



Virat Kohli on insta stories: pic.twitter.com/I3wjqrjPme — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 7, 2023

Kohli reading the name Dhaval Parab pic.twitter.com/4hiP9TEgvi — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 9, 2023

Naveen Ul haq ruled out of IPL due to food poisoning he had after eating too many mangoes last night. — Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) May 10, 2023

1 like = 1 slap for Naveen Ul Haq



His biggest achievement is having argument with Virat Kohli till date. pic.twitter.com/n6HbCDIRsD — Virat⁷⁵ (@Virat_Anushka) May 10, 2023

Naveen ul haq again bodied virat Kohli ????? pic.twitter.com/ioCcwaxN4s — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) May 9, 2023

What went wrong between Naveen and Virat Kohli

On May 1, during the IPL 2023 match between RCB and LSG, Kohli allegedly pointed at Naveen showing the dirt in his shoes during the home team's chase. The act left Naveen furious as it followed a heated exchange between the two. The on-field umpire and LSG teammate Amit Mishra were both forced to intervene as it continued for a long and later stretched to the post-match handshake as well.

Both Naveen and Kohli were charged by BCCI for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. Naveen was told to pay 50 per cent of his match fees while Kohli was fined 100 per cent of his fees owing to his altercation with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir as well.