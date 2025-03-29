Comedians and controversies often go hand-in-hand. After Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and Apoorva aka Rebel Kid's incest remark on India's Got Talent, and Kunal Kamra mocking Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, yet another comedian's comments have stirred the internet.

Now, stand-up comedian Swati Sachdeva has found herself in controversy after one of her latest performances went viral on social media.

Swati Sachdeva's controversial Joke on Mother and Vibrator triggers social media

In the clip, Swati narrates an incident where her mother discovered a vibrator in her room. She describes how her mother hesitated to say the word out loud, fearing it might turn on. Swati then jokingly adds, "Ye pakka mera vibrator udhaar maangne wali hai" (She's definitely going to ask to borrow my vibrator).

She further adds a humorous twist, saying the vibrator belongs to her father. Later, when her mother accidentally switches it on by throwing it, Swati quips that it's actually her son-in-law's. (the vibrator)

The joke has sparked outrage, with many accusing Swati Sachdeva of promoting obscenity in the name of comedy.

While her comedic act was applauded by the live audience, social media users seem displeased with her adult humor.

A section of users called out the comedian, stating that she crossed the line of decency. Some have even compared the controversy to the backlash faced by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for making similar jokes in the past.

"Mummy pakka mera vibrator udhaar maangne vaali hain"



Samay Raina & Ranveer Allahabadia par to kaafi kaaryavaahi ho gayi. Inke upar bhi hogi kya ?pic.twitter.com/lbkWk0OXg2 — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 28, 2025

A user wrote, ""#Shame. In the name of comedy and independence, some women are defaming the whole community."

The next one mentioned, "Disgusting, her parents should be ashamed of them selves."

A section of users also tagged Delhi Police and demanded strict action against her.

Swati's disclaimer

While posting the video of her stand-up act on YouTube, Swati added a disclaimer which read, "The video contains occasional use of strong language and adult humour for comedic purposes, viewer discretion is advised."

Further talking about the video, Swati wrote, "Family First is all jokes family but is it family friendly? Well, that you will find out for yourself once you watch this comedy video till the very end. This routine is a part of my solo show 'So Rude Of Me' with which I have toured all over the country for last three years and it's been quite a journey. I hope you enjoy this video as much as I enjoyed making it."

About Swati Sachdeva

Swati Sachdeva is a well-known figure in Indian comedy and digital content creation. She is not just a comedian but also a social media personality and a prolific writer.

Her journey in comedy began when she participated in the TV show Comicstaan, a platform for aspiring comedians. She made it to the Top 20 of the show, which aired on Amazon Prime.

Swati is also open about being a queer comedian and often incorporates LGBTQ+ themes into her performances, making her a significant voice in the comedy scene.