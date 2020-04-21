There were rumours of actress Swathi Reddy's marriage with Vikas Vasu, a pilot, being in trouble and the couple's relationship was heading for a divorce. It gained credence once the actress' pictures with her hubby went missing from her profile in Instagram.

Swathi's Clarification

Now, the actress has put an end to the rumours in style. Well, she has posted a video which indicate that she has moved all her pictures with her husband to archives. She has also posted conversation of two characters in Harry Potter.

Dobby : " Dobby knows the perfect place, sir! It is known as the Come and Go Room, sir, or else as the Room of Requirement!" .

Harry Potter : " Why?" .

Dobby : " Because it is a room that a person can only enter when they have real need of it. Sometimes it is there, and sometimes it is not, but when it appears, it is always equipped for the seeker's needs."✨ .

#Instagram since 2012, before it got.. Ah well! My journey, my profile, my box of magic.

#SoundOn #RoomOfRequirement #MightArchiveLater

The video of her pics with hubby moving into archive can be seen here:

The actress tied the knot with Vikas in 2018.

GV Prakash-Saindhavi Welcome New Member

Music director GV Prakash Kumar has welcomed a new member to their family. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl. The news has been welcomed by the Tamil cine-goers when the world is hit by Coronavirus outbreak.

Both the mother and baby are said to be doing fine. The couple had tied the knot in 2013 after being in love for over 10 years.