Dhanush K Raja, who is playing the lead in his upcoming movie Asuran and that too, dual roles has lent his voice for a song in the film. Manju Warrier is playing the leading lady in the film and this marks her debut in Tamil movies. Music director turned actor GV Prakash is composing music for the film.

Dhanush is a finesse actor and there is no doubt in it. It could be any kind of role that he can easily step into the shoes of. From playing a schoolboy to an old man, he fits well into the shape of the character and ends up doing justice to it. At the same time, more than acting, he is a really good singer too. He has crooned for many songs till now and his voice has a huge number of fans.

Dhanush, by nature, is good at music and he occasionally used to record songs for his own films. But he made his debut as a playback singer with Pudhukottaiyilirundhu Saravanan, by composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and collaborated again with him in Selvaraghavan's Pudhupettai. He sang for many numbers in Selvaraghvana's films like Aayirathil Oruvan and Mayakkam Enna.

With Why This Kolaveri Di from the film 3 he became a sensation all over the world. This film marked the directorial debut of Aishwarya Dhanush. In fact, the song became one of the most searched songs on YouTube in 2011. While Anirudh Ravichander composed music, Dhanush wrote the lyrics for the film.

He also sang No Problem in Kannada film Vajrakaya and the title track of Telugu film Thikka. The list goes on, and all we have to say is that singing is nothing new to Dhanush and now, he has one more song in his kitty, as a playback singer.

The other day, GV Prakash took to Twitter to share the news and the team of Asuran has shared photographs from the recording studios and fans are just waiting for the song to be released as early as possible.