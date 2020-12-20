Versatile actor Swastika Mukherjee is known for her prolific work in Bengali shows for over two decades. Mukherjee made her screen debut with Devdasi, a Bengali TV series. And later went on to make her big-screen debut with Hemanter Pakhi (2001).

The actor made her Bollywood debut with Mumbai Cutting (2008). She was last seen in Dil Bechara which starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. And now Swastika is enjoying the OTT space. Fans and critics have appreciated her stint in Amazon Prime video's Paatal Lok. The multi-faceted actor is currently seen in Zee5's Black Widows.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, Swastika Mukherjee opened up about her role in Black Widows, her two-decade-long journeys in the industry and more.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Have you seen the original series Finnish' on which Black widow is based?

Yes. I love watching content from different regions and language. As a matter of fact, I'd watched a couple of episodes of the 'Finnish' show before the offer of Indian version came along.

It's been more than a decade since you have been in this industry, do you think now you have got your due in Bollywood?

For the last two decades, I have heard a zillion times that I should move to Mumbai, that I was wasting my time doing regional films, but I never wanted to be anywhere for the sake of being there. We feel Bollywood is the place to be for all actors but before the right time nothing happens. I have done fabulous work all along, and I am where I am because of that body of work. I believe now is my time, that's all.

How different is the Bengali industry from Bollywood?

Not much really. The difference is in the budget and the luxury and efficiency that more money gets you. As an actor, I'll give in my best and work hard irrespective of the level of comfort.

What genres intrigue you?

Crime thriller. That constant feeling of what happens next. Nail-biting experiences. We try living through the content we watch. Content can be a roller coaster ride. Crime thrillers do that to you. I am addicted to thrillers.

Had you not been an actor, what would you have been?

I don't really know. I haven't done anything else other than acting. I've dedicated my entire life so far to it. I started working in my 1st year of college, and I have learnt everything to enhance my craft. So if you ask me, I'd probably be a housewife and be how I've seen my mother while growing up.

Are you happy with the way your career is shaping up?

Yes. But I want more. I'm greedy. I want to do hell lot of good work.

What next?

Sleep. I am sleep deprived (laughs). Shooting a series with One Life Studios for Hotstar, a Bangla series for Hoichoi and giving auditions through zoom calls & google duo. God the things we learnt this year. Never thought this day would come but I am managing well, I guess.

The trailer of Black Widows:

For the unversed, Black Widows is the eighth international adaptation of popular Finnish show of the same name. A women-centric show, it is a thriller with many twists and turns. Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, the show also features Mona Singh, Shamita Shetty, Sharad Kelkar, Raima Sen, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Aamir Ali and Sabyasachi Chakraborty in pivotal roles.