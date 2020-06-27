Locusts attack India: All you need to know Close
Locusts attack India: All you need to know

After Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana, it was some areas of Gurgaon that faced a locust attack on Saturday, June 27.

The Gurugram administration has asked residents to make clanging noise by beating utensils to ward the locusts off.Twitter

Huge swarms of crop-destroying desert locusts were seen covering the sky near the Cyber Hub area of Gurgaon. The busy MG Road and IFFCO Chowk areas of Gurgaon, including many plush residential complexes, have been covered with locust swarms.

Netizens took to Twitter to share videos and pictures showing massive clusters of desert locusts flying in:

On Friday evening, Gurugram residents were warned about a possible locust attack. The city administration asked people to keep their windows shut as a precautionary measure as a swarm was sighted at an adjoining district in Haryana.

Swarms of locusts are seen hovering over the skies of Gurugram.Twitter

"Farmers must also keep their pumps (for insecticide spray) ready so that they can be used when needed," the Gurugram administration had stated.

Earlier, locust attacks were also reported in several villages and districts in Haryana. Haryana's Jhazzar district also reported locust attacks.