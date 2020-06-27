After Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana, it was some areas of Gurgaon that faced a locust attack on Saturday, June 27.

Huge swarms of crop-destroying desert locusts were seen covering the sky near the Cyber Hub area of Gurgaon. The busy MG Road and IFFCO Chowk areas of Gurgaon, including many plush residential complexes, have been covered with locust swarms.

Netizens took to Twitter to share videos and pictures showing massive clusters of desert locusts flying in:

Are Locust tasty when cooked?

Asking for friends in Gurgaon.....!#LocustsAttack pic.twitter.com/CAKoiFWptQ — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) June 27, 2020

?#LocustsAttack has reached Delhi-NCR



?Currently in Gurugram



?Sealing Delhi-Gurgaon border in this case won't help... because Pancchi, TIDDIYAN, pawan ke jhonke, koi sarhad na inhe roke ? pic.twitter.com/zGt0WfYyMo — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) June 27, 2020

The unwanted guests have finally reached Gurugram NCR. I was wondering where they disappeared after creating havoc in Rajasthan and MP last month. #LocustsAttackpic.twitter.com/smuuZOptW0 — Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) June 27, 2020

On Friday evening, Gurugram residents were warned about a possible locust attack. The city administration asked people to keep their windows shut as a precautionary measure as a swarm was sighted at an adjoining district in Haryana.

The Gurugram administration has asked residents to make clanging noise by beating utensils to ward the locusts off.

"Farmers must also keep their pumps (for insecticide spray) ready so that they can be used when needed," the Gurugram administration had stated.

Earlier, locust attacks were also reported in several villages and districts in Haryana. Haryana's Jhazzar district also reported locust attacks.