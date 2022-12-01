Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday and asked others to be part of the Yatra.

The official Twitter handle of the Congress shared a picture of both walking along during the Yatra. "Today famous actress @ReallySwara became part of #BharatJodoYatra. The presence of every section of the society has made this yatra a success," the tweet read.

Swara Bhasker, who is known for her strong social and political views, retweeted the message and said, "Only passing @RahulGandhi a bouquet a young man in the surging crowd brought & was desperately trying to get across to RG.. :) You gotta be here to feel the energy and the love. Seriously, join @bharatjodo yatra people. Resist hate. Stand up for our country!"

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Ujjain on Thursday after a day's break and headed for Agar Malwa, the last district of its Madhya Pradesh leg. The yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 380 km in the politically crucial Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh within 12 days.

So far, several movie personalities such as Amol Palekar, Sandhya Gokhale, Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Sushant Singh, Mona Ambegaonkar, Rashmi Desai, and Akanksha Puri took part in the yatra, while Hollywood star John Cusack extended his support on Twitter earlier.

From Madhya Pradesh, the yatra is set to enter Rajasthan on December 4. The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies)