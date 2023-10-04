In a shocking turn of events, Swades actress Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi's high-end car met with an accident. The multiple luxurious car collision led to a swiss couple losing life. The accident happened in Sardinia in Italy during Sardinia Supercar Tour. The accident happened when a Lamborghini and multiple Ferraris tried to overtake a van.

The deadly car crash

The Ferrari allegedly caught fire and passengers Melissa Krautli, 63, and Markus Krautli, 67 were left charred to death. Gayatri and husband, however, escaped unharmed and sustained only minor injuries. A video of the multiple high end car collision has now taken over the internet. Gayatri has worked in – Swades opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film won her several awards as a debutant and the promising face.

Why Gayatri quit films

However, soon after the film's release, Gayatri quit showbiz and got married to businessman Vikas Oberoi. "I actually got all the awards that year for Best Newcomer. So I felt very welcomed as people were acknowledging my performance. But it's just that sometimes, things don't happen as you plan. I met my husband, Vikas Oberoi, and also I was very satisfied where my career had taken me. And when I met Vikas, I realized that this was something that I wanted more than doing movies and being in Bollywood," Gayatri had said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama on why she quit films.

Gayatri also spoke about how she could have continued to work in films after getting married but wanted to give all her dedication and commitment to just one thing. And thus, chose to never work again.