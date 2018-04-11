Japanese automaker Suzuki's GSX series of bikes are quite popular around the world. The Suzuki GSX series of bikes start from the 125cc model and goes all the way beyond 1,000cc. The newest addition is expected to be GSX-S300 and emerging reports claim that the patent images have been leaked in China.

Dachangjiang Group Co. owned by Haojue, an automaker which is the Chinese partner of Suzuki Motorcycle Co. Ltd., had recently filed patent images of the new bike christened HJ300. While Haojue-Suzuki is expected to launch HJ300 in China, the model with some tweaks is likely to enter global markets as GSX-S300, reports Motorcycle.com.

The patent images show the HJ300/GSX-S300 featuring an identical parallel-twin 248cc unit offered in the V-Strom 250 and also the GSX-250R. Though the engine looks like a 248cc, the displacement will be around 300cc. More technical specifications are scarce at the moment.

The patent images confirm HJ300/GSX-S300 will come equipped with premium USD forks, LCD instrument cluster display, stacked headlight design and Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) as standard. The sculpted fuel tank with shrouds, split seat layout, exposed stance and beefy wheels give the bike a hardcore street fighter looks.

motorcycle.com

Suzuki GSX-S300 rivals

The production model of Suzuki GSX-S300 will compete against popular 250cc+ streetfighter motorcycles. BMW G 310 R, KTM 390 Duke, and Kawasaki Z250 are the popular models in the segment.

Will it be launched in India?

It is too early to comment on that. Having said that, many reports have confirmed that Suzuki Motorcycle India is now planning to focus on premium bikes. Suzuki GSX250R, the full-faired 250 bike, has been long rumored for India launch and it is expected this year. Suzuki GSX-S300's launch is expected sometime in 2019 after the model gets launched in China and Europe.

Source: motorcycle.com