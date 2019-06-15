Actor Suved Lohia has been a part of Bollywood films like Aryan: Unbreakable (2006), directed by Abhishek Kapoor, and Jai Ho (2014), directed by Sohail Khan. In Jai Ho, he shared screen space with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan although in a small role.

Suved Lohia, after having had a decent journey as an actor, ventured into business. He is currently one of the successful entrepreneurs in the hospitality industry. However, the journey wasn't a cakewalk for him. He worked hard in many different companies to reach the position he is in, in his professional space right now.

In 2017, Suved Lohia became a Director at Dailly Bread & Butter Hospitality Private Limited. By 2019, the entrepreneur has achieved great heights in his career and he is a partner at Manu Restaurants and Clubs.

With his hard work and determination, Suved Lohia has truly set an inspiring example to those who dream big. We wonder if he is going to turn to act again or film production, too. Maybe with Salman Khan again?