Suspended paediatrician of BRD medical college, Dr Kafeel Khan has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting him to revoke his suspension so that he could use his medical expertise to treat Covid patients.

Dr Kafeel Khan, who hit headlines in August 2017 when he was blamed for disruption of oxygen supply in the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur that led to the death of about 60 children, said that he wanted to serve the country in this emergency situation.

He said that he could be suspended again after the pandemic is over.

Khan is currently working with a group of like-minded doctors -- Doctors On-Road -- spreading awareness on Covid appropriate behaviour and providing relief and treatment to patients in villages and inaccessible areas.

The letter which was sent to the official email ID of the Chief Minister's Office read, "The country is currently embroiled in the second deadlier Covid wave. I have 15 years of medical experience which perhaps could help in saving some lives. I request you to revoke my suspension so that I could serve the nation."