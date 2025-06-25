The Jammu and Kashmir Police have ordered an inquiry after a video surfaced on social media showing a semi-naked youth being paraded with slippers around his neck and made to sit on the bonnet of a police vehicle in the jurisdiction of Police Station Bakshi Nagar of Jammu city.

According to an official order issued by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu—a copy of which is with the International Business Times—the act committed by police personnel has been deemed "unprofessional and unbecoming of members of a disciplined organization" and warrants stern departmental action.

Shiv Kumar, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua (JKS) Range, confirmed that an inquiry has been initiated and assured that the erring officers will be punished as per the law. He described the incident as "inhuman" and condemned the way the alleged thief was treated.

"We have given clear directions to all police officers on the ground not to take the law into their own hands," the DIG stated.

The SSP has directed the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) City North, Jammu, to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the incident and submit the findings within a week. The order further states that necessary departmental proceedings will follow based on the outcome of the inquiry.

The police have reiterated their commitment to maintaining discipline and professionalism within the force, ensuring accountability, and upholding the highest standards of conduct.

Suspected Thief Paraded Semi-Naked by Police

In a shocking and disturbing incident, police personnel under the jurisdiction of Jammu city's Bakshi Nagar Police Station tied a man to a police vehicle and paraded him half-naked through various markets before taking him into custody for an alleged theft. He was also garlanded with slippers during the parade.

Eyewitnesses reported that during an unsuccessful robbery attempt, the man was caught by people inside the Government Medical College (GMC) and handed over to the police. Instead of following standard procedures, the police allegedly slapped him, tied him to the vehicle, and garlanded him with shoes. He was then paraded through different markets, humiliated in public, and later taken to the police station.

Public Outrage Over Inhumane Treatment

The video of the incident sparked outrage on social media, with netizens expressing shock and anger, demanding accountability from the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Many called upon Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who controls the police department, to intervene.

"Has @JmuKmrPolice decided to recommend shutting down the courts? Jammu Police are now delivering justice on the streets—tying a suspected thief to a car bonnet and garlanding him with shoes. Is this policing or a public spectacle?" asked Aditya Gupta, Youth Wing President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sajad Khan, a concerned citizen, stated, "The Jammu Police's act of publicly humiliating a man from Srinagar by tying him to a vehicle and parading him through the streets is a grave violation of human dignity and legal norms. Such actions may constitute offenses under the Indian Penal Code, including:

Section 504: Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace

Section 505: Statements conducing to public mischief."

"We demand immediate accountability and action against those responsible for this disgraceful act. Such behavior tarnishes the integrity of our law enforcement agencies and undermines public trust," he added.

Shah Ashraf, another citizen, remarked, "I've read the comments, and this type of action has not been appreciated at all by society. The real question is, what kind of message is the concerned SHO giving to the public? A thief must face the law, but not like this."

Similar Incident Earlier This Year

This is not the first such incident in Jammu. On April 12 this year, a suspected thief was beaten and paraded semi-naked through a busy market area in Jammu city after he allegedly attempted to snatch a woman's earrings.

The man was caught red-handed while trying to flee after the attempted theft in the crowded Link Road area of Old Jammu city. Local shopkeepers apprehended him, subjected him to physical assault, shaved half of his head, and paraded him through the market in a semi-naked condition. Videos of the incident, recorded by bystanders, soon went viral across Jammu and Kashmir.