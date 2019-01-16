If there's one Bollywood couple who never shy away from showing off their affection towards each other in public, it is Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl. The Miss Universe 1994 recently shared an adorable video on Instagram where she was seen teaching her Kashmiri boyfriend how to say 'I Love You' in Bengali.

In the video, first Rohman is seen teaching how to say 'I Love You' in Kashmiri followed by Sushmita Sen who asks him to utter the three magical words in Bengali which will sure give you couple goals.

Later, Rohman was seen teaching Sushmita how to play guitar and taught her a tune which he had played when he first took the musical instrument in his hands.

After breaking up with her 10th boyfriend Ritik Bhasin, a restaurateur in Mumbai, Sushmita has once again found love in Rohman Shawl. The lovebirds have been spending a lot of time together and have been a part of their family gatherings.

The lovebirds crossed paths with each other at a fashion show a few months ago and hit it off instantly. Rohman is a fitness-freak like Sushmita Sen and loves to spend most of his time working out in the gym.

Take a look.