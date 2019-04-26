Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl are currently in a happy phase of their relationship and are head over heels in love with each other. The two have been winning hearts with their loving PDA on social media and once again the lovebirds have floored their fans with their crackling chemistry when they decided to run away together on the streets of the New York City.

Sharing a happy picture of the runaway couple, Sushmita wrote on Instagram, "Come run away with me @rohmanshawl ❤️ I love." Rohman too echoed her thoughts and wrote on Instagram, "I am the happiest when i am around a happy you !! @sushmitasen47

You bring me out of my shell and make me do crazy stuff, yet the thing that surprises me the most is that, 'i am comfortable doing it with you'.

Chal bhaag chalte hain ❤️❤️ #mine."

Unlike any other Bollywood couples, Sushmita and Rohman have never tried to hide their relationship from their fans or the media. The two have been making several appearances together at events and shows and happily pose for photographs whenever they are asked to.

As we all know, how active Sushmita is on social media who keeps sharing a lot of lovey dovey pictures with Rohman giving a glimpse into their romantic relationship. Rohman, on the other hand, can be seen bonding very well with Sushmita's two daughters Alisah and Renee.

Though Sushmita has denied getting married to Rohman anytime soon, but going by the current happenings, it looks like the two may surprise their fans by entering into wedlock.