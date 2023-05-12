Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl recently attended an awards night together. The duo set the tongues wagging of their reconciliation after a bitter breakup with their latest appearance. While Rohman looked dapper, Sushmita was nothing less than a vision. The duo's chemistry was through the roof throughout the event.

The flirty exchange

But, it is their PDA that has taken over the social media. Sharing a picture of themselves locking eyes, Sushmita wrote, "Nice picture Rohman Shawl," adding a kiss emoji. A few hours later, Rohman re-shared the picture and wrote, "Right back at you" with a ehart and a kiss emoji. It was in 2021 that the two had announced their break-up.

Sush's breakup announcement

"We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! Duggadugga," the former Miss Universe had written on social media announcing her break-up. "Closure is important for both people so that they can move on in their lives. And yeah, the friendship always remains," she had said in an interview.

Right after Sen's break-up, Lalit Modi had announced that he was in a relationship with the former beauty queen. While Sush maintained silence on the matter, her continuous appearances with Rohman stated otherwise. A few weeks down the line, Modi too deleted the announcement he had made.