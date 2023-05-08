It was a night of glamour and glitz at the HT India's Most Stylish 2023 night. From cool and chic to haute and racy, celebs made sure all eyes were on them as the walked down the red carpet. While majority of celebs grabbed eyeballs, there were some who stood out. And some, who just failed to impress. Let's take a look at who turned up in what.

Sushmita Sen: The former Miss Universe owned the night with her bossy and authoritative pantsuit. The deep neckline added extra oomph to the whole vibe.

Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi was every bit of a sensational diva as she walked the red carpet in her black tube gown.

Aditi Rao Hydari: Just like her film performances, Aditi Rao was a breath of freshness and positivity as she walked the red carpet in this beautiful and colourful creation.

Kriti Kharbanda: The Veerey Di Wedding actress sure known how to add some razz matazz to the outfit. The diva's playful and seductive look ticked all the right boxes.

Shibani Dandekar: There was oomph, power and hotness written all over Shibani's catsuit.

Ananya Panday: Fashion queen Ananya Panday also failed to make everyone sit upright and take notice.

Sanjana Sanghi: There was nothing that the dress did to accentuate or uplift Sanjana's curves.

Kriti Sanon: Currently at the top of her game, Kriti Sanon is a head turner for her bold and eccentric fashion choices. However, one must admit that the actress' looked seemed too casual to stand out.

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Always a stunner, the Dangal actress' plain jane look failed to impress the fashion police at the awards night.

Ankita Lokhande: If you ever wondered how much is too much, Ankita's dress will probably set the record straight.