Looks like even the 'Mai Hoon Na' actor of Farah Khan is not listening to the director because even after her rant on Bollywood stars over extensive workout videos, Sushmita Sen has posted the pictures of herself with beau Rohman Shawl, raising the temperature.

The couple who has been dating for a while now is leaving no stone unturned in making sure that they stay healthy together. Their sizzling chemistry is vividly obvious from the pictures.

'Sending love & healing energies to the world'

Along with the series of pictures, performing yoga postures, Sushmita also penned down a message for all her friends, family and followers. She wrote, "Tough times don't last...Tough people do!! #truethat ❤️ Staying committed to life is powerful...for life ALWAYS finds a way!!! We will all need to be of service at some point, it's wise to stay mentally strong & physically healthy against all odds, to be of help when life beckons!!❤️ sending love & healing energies to the world!!!"

While Sushmita can be seen in an all-black, skin-fit yoga outfit, her boyfriend Rohman is flaunting his chiselled body by wearing just trousers. Rohman and Miss Universe Sushmita Sen have been seen quality time together on various occasions. Though Shawl is younger than Sushmita, the age factor have never come between them. Be it Sushmita's brother's wedding or birthday celebrations of her daughter, Rohman make sure to be there to support his lady love.

Even at the age of 44, her inner achiever has her regularly kicking butt in the gym with a take-no-prisoners workout regimen, and she has the razor-cut abs to show for it. After being body-shamed a few years before, Miss Universe made this her goal to get back in shape and slam the strollers. She has been sharing her workout videos, pictures and regimes on her social media account. Sushmita Sen's social media is a treat for sore eyes not only because of her killer body and elegant avatar on various events but also because of the positivity she shares with her posts.