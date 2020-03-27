The coronavirus pandemic doesn't seem to have a definite end in sight any time soon. Nobody knows when it will end, what the cure is and when there will be a vaccine for it. Every bit of information that suggests the opposite is mostly hearsay.

Sushmita Sen posted on social media about a possible cure for the virus. While it's not medically-proven it clearly has worked in some cases. It's also nothing that you think it is, and yet it's one of the most practical solutions so far suggested.

Sushmita Sen's cure for the coronavirus

Everybody has been wondering how we can stop the coronavirus, what can we do to protect ourselves. In the panic and concern, many are resorting to drastic steps when it comes to taking antibiotics and medication without proper medical advice. Self-medication is a risky business, and so far since the pandemic arose, we've seen many casualties due to it.

Trying to combat this wave of fear and the need for a quick reprieve, Sushmita Sen used Instagram to give some useful advice. She posted a picture of a bottle, and before you scramble to get hold of it, let's just tell you that it's not available at any drug store.

The picture the Bollywood actress posted was of a bottle that said, "COVID-19 medicine, Stay Home, 100% effective." Well, you really can't go wrong with that logic. She advised everybody to take adequate medical advice before consuming the medication. She also shared that ibuprofen was proven to be ineffective against COVID-19, "#important while we are home, please don't self medicate without checking with a doctor. The following information is for you & your families to be aware...do check with your doctors before taking my word for it!! "Just got this from Cornell: FYI: Information from Vienna's laboratory studying COVID-19 say, vast majority of people who died had ibuprofen in their system so do not take it!! Those who recovered did not take ibuprofen so if you have symptoms, take Paracetamol only!!! Looks like this virus thrives on ibuprofen so don't do it and tell everyone you can!!! There are a few articles online. No Ibuprofens or any NSAIDs (Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) #stayhome #avoidselfmedication #checkwithdoctorfirst I love you guys!!"

Hopefully, people got the message.