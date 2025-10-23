Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen both competed in Miss India 1994. But Sushmita felt that it was all rigged and Aishwarya would win, Prahlad Kakkar said in a shocking revelation. Ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar has said in a recent interview that one day he found Sushmita Sen crying in a corner of a room, alleging that the whole thing was rigged in Rai's favor. Eventually Sushmita lifted the Miss Universe trophy, while Aishwarya won Miss World.

Sushmita cried

Talking to ANI, Prahlad Kakkar said how, despite being from a rival gang, he walked upto Sushmita Sen to comfort her while she was crying. "She (Sushmita) said, 'No, it's all fixed. It's all rigged. We don't know what we are doing here.' When I asked her, she explained how Aishwarya was a bigger model and she would be named the winner," Prahlad said.

How Sushmita won

However, he reminded her of the fairness of Simone Tata and how there couldn't be any foul play. The renowned filmmaker also added that such was the fierce competition between Aishwarya and Sushmita that an extra round of question and answer was held to determine who won. It was in this round that Sen's composure and confidence won over Aishwarya's answer.

"It was a tough competition. Both of them were stunning. But Aishwarya fell. Finally, there was a question-and-answer round, which was an extra round because they couldn't make up their minds. Sushmita's answer was far more confident and composed than Aishwarya's, and she won the last round. It was touch and go. But that was like, what an era it was," he added.

Sushmita's tough outlook

Kakkar also lauded Sushmita for her 'westernized' outlook and appearance because she wanted to appear tough and untouchable to the industry. "Sushmita got disenchanted with the industry and started becoming difficult to actually get hold of, access. So she put layers in front of her, too. I don't think she trusted them. To some extent, she was westernized," he concluded.

In an interview back then, Sushmita had once said that she and Aish were never friends nor enemies. She had asserted that the two of them were so busy with their careers that they didn't have the time to even think of striking a friendship. However, every time the two beauty queens met in a social setting, they were always respectful and loving towards one another.