Along with many others, actress Mahika Sharma expressed grief at the demise of former Foreign Minister and BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday night.

Former Miss Teen Northeast India, Mahika Sharma apparently shared a close bond with the late minister. Mourning her death, Mahika said that Swaraj was a real social activist of this country.

"I have known Shushmaji since 2017. She has been a great and kind soul. Her grounded nature made her favourite to all. Not just people in India, she was admired by foreigners too. She was one of her kind. She always welcomed comman man to communicate and resolve their issues. Despite being in the world of politics, she never allowed it to affect her nature and thoughts. In fact, she was also loved by members of her opposition parties. We really lost a great soul. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace," Mahika said in a statement.

Mahika also compared Sushma with the 'holy mother' Sarada Devi, wife of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa.

"When ever I had words with her. I used to remind her that I feel she is just like Sarada Maa. During my schooling, teachers used tell us about Sarada Maa and her great nature. I could see and feel the same in Sushmaji," said the "Ramayana" actress.

The BJP leader died on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest.