Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has come down heavily on Rhea Chakraborty for her recent interview in a leading channel. The former has criticized the latter of trying to damage her brother's image.

"You have guts to come on National Media and tarnish the image of my pure brother after his death!! You think God is not watching for what you have done! I believe in God and I have faith, now I really want to see what he will do to you. #Godiswithus #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput," Shweta Singh Kirti wrote on Twitter.

Arrest Rhea

Shweta demanded the arrest of Rhea for drugging Sushant without taking his consent. "I wish Bhai would have never met that girl at all!! Drugging someone without his consent and then convincing him that you are not well, taking him to the psychiatrists... what level of manipulation is this!! How will you ever redeem your soul!!! You are so done!! #ArrestRheaNow," Shweta tweeted.

Sushant's sister took potshots at Rhea for making claims on the late actor's sisters that they never cared for him. "As Rhea mentioned in her interview, We didn't love our brother!! Yeah right, that's why I flew all the way from USA to India in Jan as soon as I got to know Bhai is visiting Chandigarh and is not keeping well. I had to stall my business and leave my kids behind! #Godiswithus," Shweta tweeted along with a copy of her flight's e-ticket as evidence.

Adding further, Shweta blamed Rhea Chakraborty for preventing Sushant from meeting her after landing in Chandigarh from the US, earlier this year. "The worst part was I didn't even get to meet him coz by the time I reached, Bhai had already left Chandigarh because of the constant pestering calls of Rhea and some work commitments. Family was always there standing rock solid for him!! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus."

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June.

FIR against Rhea

His father KK Singh filed FIR against the actress and her brother along with four others under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating). He also accused her of misappropriating crores for rupees from his son's account.

The CBI is investigating the case and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a case against Chakraborty and others in connection under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, after her deleted WhatsApps messages allegedly indicated her dealings in the banned drugs.