Five members of Sushant Singh Rajput's distant family have been killed in a road accident. Four more are said to be quite critical. The accident happened in the Halsi area where their SUV collided with a truck head-on. The accident took place early in the morning when the relatives were traveling from Patna to Jamui.

The deceased

The deceased have been identified as Laljit Singh (brother-in-law of OP Singh), his two sons, Ram Chandra Singh and Amit Shekhar, daughter Baby Kumari and niece Anita Devi besides the SUV driver Pritam Kumar. Those injured are Prashant Kumar, Balmiki Singh, Balmukund Singh and Tonu Singh.

What happened

"A truck coming from the opposite direction rammed the SUV in which 10 people were travelling. The impact of the accident was such that six people died on the spot. The truck driver managed to flee the spot," Police was quoted saying. Some reports have said that the driver fell asleep which led to the ghastly collision. Bihar minister and Rajput's relative Neeraj Singh Bablu immediately rushed to Jamui to meet the relatives.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. There was massive uproar and outrage all over the country post his demise. Many called it a murder refused to believe it was a suicide. The case had also opened Bollywood's connection with the drugs nexus. Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and many others were called for questioning by the NCB over chats involving drugs.