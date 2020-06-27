Sushant Singh Rajput's childhood home will be turned into his memorial where his personal belongings will be kept for public display. The family of the deceased actor has announced that it is going to take measures to keep his memories alive in the hearts of his fans.

Family Cherishes Memories

In a first press release titled since his untimely death, Sushant's family has spoken about his "free-spirited" character, while calling him "incredibly bright." The press release claims, "He was free-spirited, talkative, and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars.

The family members painfully recall his laughs and sparkling eyes, while admitting that his void cannot be filled. It reads. "We can't bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn't get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn't see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn't hear his endless rants about science again. His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled."

Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF)

In order to keep him alive in the hearts of fans, it is taking a few initiatives that include maintaining his social media accounts. The press release adds, "He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans. We thank you all for showering our Gulshan with so much love. To honor his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart — cinema, science, and sports.

His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, which include thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator, etc, for his fans and admirers. From now on, we intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive."

The family thanks people for their thoughts and prayers.