Mumbai Police has made an admission on Monday in an affidavit in the high court seeking dismissal of the petition filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, to revoke the FIR lodged against them on the grounds that Dil Bechara movie star's health may have deteriorated following taking wrong medications.

It is also now being reported that the fake prescription by Priyanka and Meetu may have led to his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly died by suicide in June, and his death has taken a big toll on Bollywood itself. On the one hand, several social media users protested against nepotism; several openly blamed Rhea Chakraborty for the star's untimely death. Even Sushant's family member filed FIR against the actress, which led to her arrest and subsequent release from the Mumbai jail.

Bandra Police's senior inspector Nikhil Kapse has now refuted the allegations that the police were damaging the evidence they acquired during their investigation against Sushant's death. In addition to this, the affidavit also claimed that Rhea Chakraborty had said in her complaint that a fake and fabricated medical prescription was sent by Sushant's sister with the help of a Delhi-based doctor wherein medicines for anxiety were prescribed to the late star.

"FIR lodged at Mumbai seeks investigation into the alleged offence of conspiracy, forgery, cheating, and conspiracy by petitioners sisters of Sushant Singh Rajput, Dr. Tarun Kumar, and others for fabricating medical prescription to procure and administer controlled drugs/psychotropic substances to Sushant Singh Rajput without his actual examination," reads the affidavit via NDTV.

What caused Sushant Singh Rajput's death?

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. A part of the Mumbai Police's affidavit to the Bombay High Court read that fake medical prescription may have led to the administrations of "psychotropic substances without actual examination of Rajput by the doctor and may have caused and contributed in his suicidal death."

Last week, Rhea had asked the Bombay High Court not to dismiss the case against Sushant's two sisters. Her complaint is based on WhatsApp texts between the actor and his sister -- six days prior to his death. As per the WhatsApp chat, Priyanka Singh had reportedly advised him to take three medicines -- Librium, Mexito, and Lonazep. These three medicines are prescribed for depression and anxiety. The chats supposedly indicate that contrary to Sushant's sister's claims, his family was aware of his mental health problems.

The affidavit further reveals that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the case registered by Sushant's father in Bihar; the FIR lodged by the Mumbai police is by the actress who currently seeks an investigation for forgery, cheating, and criminal conspiracy against Sushant's sisters and Dr. Tarun Kumar.