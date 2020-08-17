It's been almost over two months since Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment. And while the Mumbai Police continues to probe into this untimely death, the actor's former manager Ankit has now made some shocking claims about his demise. He said that Sushant was killed by his staff members.

Ankit claimed in an interview with Times Now that Sushant never slept in his bedroom with his door shut. He also questioned the actor's staff members of why they didn't break into his room rather than waiting for the locksmith to open the door.

He said that Sushant was never a person who will ever think of ending his own life. He also said that the actor was someone who would coaxed people out of suicide.

Sushant wrote poems for mother and cried

Further giving some insights into Sushant's life, Ankit said that the actor treated him like a younger brother and never appeared depressed. Although, he used to write poems about his late mother and cry.

Ankit also recalled a man named Dinesh being hired to look after Sushant after he his professional association with the actor ended.

He also alleged that 4 days ago he received threatening calls where a person asked him to not be a witness in the case or less he will suffer the same fate as that of Sushant.

Sushant's former manager said that he hasn't reached out to the Mumbai Police to record his statement and neither did they. He added that he is waiting for the Supreme Court's hearing on involving CBI into the matter.