Model-actress Asmita Sood made her acting debut with Telugu film Brammigadi Katha. She has been a part of two television shows: Star Plus's Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil and Sony TV's Dil Hi Toh Hai. She has also appeared in the music videos Filhall (2019) with Akshay Kumar.

The actress made her digital debut in Zee 5's Poison 2. From doing films down South to dong ad films, television shows and now web shows, the actress has made her mark in the industry with hard work and perseverance.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, Asmita Sood opens up about her journey from a television actress to doing web shows, whether the bridge between TV actors and film actors have lessened over the years and her take on insider vs outsider debate.

Excerpts from the interview

How did you get on board for Poison 2?

I auditioned for the part like everyone else. Upon shortlisting, I had a meeting with director Vishal Pandya and the production team, and things worked out. I was very happy when I got the confirmation. I was attracted to the charged-up storyline full of manipulations, and the strong character that I was essaying on screen. The season is a poisonous concoction of emotions such as jealousy, lust, revenge, rage, betrayal, insecurity, etc. all served on a platter of 11 episodes. I essay the character of Hina in the show, who is supporting the main protagonist, i.e. Aftab Shivdasani, to achieve all his plans. Hina is in love with Aditya (Aftab's character); how the story unfolds will get the viewer's pulse ticking. Vishal Pandya is a master director of this genre and has layered the heady mix with more mystery and ambiguity.

Tell us about your journey from TV to the web?

It was a conscious decision to explore the web space as its a popular medium now. TV excellent and has the most extensive audience base in our country, but so far, I did not get an opportunity to experiment with my characters. I am happy that I am getting such opportunities on OTT, especially after the success of Poison 2.

What kind of offers are you getting from TV?

I get a lot of offers for negative leads and mythological characters for Television.

Are you keen on doing films?

Of course, I am! I would love to act in films. I believe the days when actors used to choose content based on the format, platform and language are passe. I would love to be a part of good content in any language. The rise of OTT platforms has been a catalyst in blurring the boundaries of language and geography. I am open to good content in all-time formats - short films, web series, TV shows, OTT exclusive films, feature films, etc.

It's said TV actors don't get meaty roles in films what do you have to say?

It must have been true earlier, but I feel trends and mindset's change with time. The success of Vidya Balan, Irrfan Khan, Ayushman Khurana, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, etc. is a testimony to television actors making it big in cinema. The industry has its own set of logic and mindset when it comes to running the business. But then again trends change, who knew OTT would be such a big favourite now? A few years back nobody ever thought it would be this big. I guess it's time to break the barriers and biases as the audience we see has become more receptive and intelligent.

What is your take on the insider and outsider debate? As an outsider, how has your journey been!