International rapper Cardi B has landed herself into fresh trouble. The rapper excitedly took to her official social media account to promote her debut sneaker collection with a reputed sportswear brand but little did she know that the caption and image would enrage the sentiments of Indian fans.
What is the caption of Cardi B's post that irked Indians?
The 28-year-old rapper shared a picture of herself posing as Hindu Goddess 'Durga', in a bid to promote her latest collaboration.
According to the captions of the images, the 28-year-old rapper was paying homage to the Hindu goddess Durga. She is the symbol of strength and protection in a gorgeous red Georges Hobeika gown to promote her sneaker collection.
Cardi captioned the image as, "So excited for my sneaker drop this Friday, November 13th! Hope you guys love it! Cardi's glamourous image for the magazine cover showed her with her hands (eight of them, like Goddess Durga) stretched around her in different positions, her long black hair trailing behind her.
The pictures, which were meant as a homage to Goddess Durga, show Cardi B as a warrior woman with eight hands while holding a bright red pair of sneakers in a gorgeous red dress. Cardi captioned another picture as, "So excited for my sneaker drop this Friday, November 13th! Hope you guys love it!
Netizens unhappy with the concept of the photoshoot and called out the rapper for hurting sentiments.
Indians were not impressed and took severe offence at this representation of Goddess Durga. Many criticised Cardi B for her bare-bodied homage to the Goddess, while others were displeased that she was holding a shoe in her hand.
One user wrote, "Cardi b did not pay "homage" to the Hindu goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand, this is direct disrespect and in no way cultural appreciation. she can't get away with this without addressing and apologising for mocking our culture."
Cardi B out here thinking she's Ma Durga. Ma'am no, you aren't. Stop messing with others religion. And ofc yet AGAIN no one will give two fucks about this except for us.— মেঘলা☁️NCT 2020 (@xuxidesi) November 10, 2020
Another wrote, "So some people are saying Cardi B is paying homage to our Hindu goddess Durga. As a Hindu, I want to say that, Durga maa is never depicted bare-bodied. Secondly, it is prohibited to wear shoes in a temple, and this woman is holding a shoe on her hand depicting goddess Durga?"
Here are some comments:
Cardi b did not pay “homage” to the Hindu goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand, this is plain disrespect and in no way cultural appreciation. she can’t getaway with this without addressing and apologizing for mocking our culture pic.twitter.com/ZLVcz0mBlB— Hana ? (@MissAmericHANA) November 11, 2020
Shoe a fucking shoe do you know who durga maa is? This is disrespectful!!! Cardi it's a No. Never. Not. From us pic.twitter.com/VTbVluDsW0— VON | DIWALI ERA✨ (@stylesfoursmile) November 11, 2020
People are saying Cardi B is paying homeage to our hindu goddess Durga. So as a Hindu I want to say that:— Aadi ? (@wotermelonsugrx) November 11, 2020
1-Wearing a shoe in a temple is prohibited
2-Durga maa is not to be used as an aesthetic
3-Durga maa is NEVER depicted bare bodied
4-THIS. IS. NOT. HOMAGE. IT'S. DISRESPECT. pic.twitter.com/K4QFa431tP
Cardi B apologises
Soon after facing massive backlash, Cardi B posted an apology in her Instagram story for posing as Goddess Durga on the cover of a footwear magazine for its November 2020 issue.
Cardi Addressing The Hindu Situation In Apologizing Pt 1 Via: Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/YRo2XKXK9s— The Popular Table (@PopularCardiB) November 11, 2020
In the video, the rapper said, "When I did the shoot, the creatives told me I was going to represent a Goddess; that she represents strength, femininity and liberation, and that's something I love, and I'm all about. And thought it was dope, if people think I'm offending their culture or their religion I want to say that was not my intent. I do not like offending anyone's religion; I wouldn't like it if someone did it to my religion."