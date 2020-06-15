Tiger wishes Disha Patani on her birthday Close
Tiger wishes Disha Patani on her birthday

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death has shaken the nation and its still hard to believe that he is no more. The 34 years old actor breathed his last on Sunday (June 14)  and died of suicide. The Kedarnath actor was largely a social media recluse. However, he did occasionally share thoughts on his accounts.

Sushant Singh Rajput had shared a series of handwritten notes of his 50 dreams on social media in September 2019. Out of which he managed to fulfil some of his dreams with immense joy.

sushant singh rajput

 Let's look at Sushant's bucket list that he had penned down last year!

 

From learning to fly a plane, playing tennis with a champion, planting 1000 trees, his unique travel desires also included a trip to Antarctica and travelling across Europe by train.

Sushant had a massive interest in space, astronomy, and science. The actor aspired to send 100 kids for NASA workshop, and learn 'Polynesian Astronomy', and explore 'Andromeda' with a telescope. He also wanted to work on artificial intelligence.

Sushant also wanted to help train women in self-defence, learn yoga, teach children how to dance, and own a Lamborghini.

 List of dreams that he fulfilled!

His love for literature and nature goes without saying: Check this out!

 It breaks our heart to know that some of the dreams that he wrote will remain unfulfilled forever.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput became a star after featuring in the popular TV soap Pavitra Rishta. His impressive filmography included hits as well as critically acclaimed films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and Sonchiriya among others. Sushant's last project was the 2019 Netflix film Drive.