Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death has shaken the nation and its still hard to believe that he is no more. The 34 years old actor breathed his last on Sunday (June 14) and died of suicide. The Kedarnath actor was largely a social media recluse. However, he did occasionally share thoughts on his accounts.
Sushant Singh Rajput had shared a series of handwritten notes of his 50 dreams on social media in September 2019. Out of which he managed to fulfil some of his dreams with immense joy.
Let's look at Sushant's bucket list that he had penned down last year!
My 50 DREAMS & counting...! ?— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
1. Learn how to Fly a Plane ✈️ 2. Train for IronMan triathlon ??♂️
3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed ?
4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space. ?
6. Play tennis with a Champion ?
7. Do a Four Clap ? Push-Up ! (1/6) ... pic.twitter.com/8HDqlTNmb6
8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
9. Dive in a Blue-hole
10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment
11. Plant 1000 Trees
12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel
13. Send ? KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA
14. Meditate in Kailash pic.twitter.com/x4jVGp4UJS
15. Play Poker with a Champ— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
16. Write a Book
17. Visit CERN
18. Paint aurora borealis
19. Attend another NASA workshop
20. 6 pack abs in 6 months
21. Swim in Cenotes
22. Teach Coding to visually impaired
23. Spend a Week in a Jungle
24. Understand Vedic Astrology
25. Disneyland pic.twitter.com/SImtmgMAcm
26. Visit LIGO. ?— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
27. Raise a horse ?
28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms ????
29. Work for Free Education ?
30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope ?
31. Learn KRIYA Yoga ?♂️
32. Visit Antarctica ?? 33. Help train Women in Self-defense ?
34. Shoot an Active Volcano ? pic.twitter.com/iKSZsFv206
Learn how to Farm— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
36. Teach dance to kids
37. Be an Ambidextrous Archer
38. Finish reading the entire Resnick - Halliday physics book
39. Understand Polynesian astronomy
40. Learn Guitar Chords of my fav. 50 songs
41. Play Chess with a Champion
42. Own a Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/bnVoLcFaij
43 Visit St.Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
44 Perform experiments of Cymatics
45 Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces
46 Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda
47 Learn to Surf
48 Work in AI & exponential
technologies
49 Learn Capoeira
50 Travel through Europe by train pic.twitter.com/PiSF7Gtayl
From learning to fly a plane, playing tennis with a champion, planting 1000 trees, his unique travel desires also included a trip to Antarctica and travelling across Europe by train.
Sushant had a massive interest in space, astronomy, and science. The actor aspired to send 100 kids for NASA workshop, and learn 'Polynesian Astronomy', and explore 'Andromeda' with a telescope. He also wanted to work on artificial intelligence.
Sushant also wanted to help train women in self-defence, learn yoga, teach children how to dance, and own a Lamborghini.
List of dreams that he fulfilled!
Dream 12/50— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 26, 2019
Plan a day trip to My Alma Mater, Delhi Technological University. #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/0SboEbWnMd
Spend a day at The Large Hadron Collider, CERN. ?— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 25, 2019
Dream 17/50 #livingMyDreams#lovingMyDreams pic.twitter.com/jinOYG6L0Q
Dream 1/50— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 26, 2019
Learn to Fly. ✈️ #livingMyDreams #lovingMyDreams pic.twitter.com/TPvbPDWd99
Perfection resides in the ‘next’ repetition. Passion lies in the ‘present’ one.#selfmusing ?— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 27, 2019
Dream 37/50 ?
Ambidextrous archer ?#livingmydreams#lovingMyDreams pic.twitter.com/gEN68t4L5q
Dream 21/50— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 28, 2019
Swim ?♂️ in Cenotes. #livingmydreams#lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/orEUlxIoUS
An image of the earth ? taken from the probe Voyager 1 ? as it was leaving the solar system from about 6 billion kilometres away. It’s humbling to think that all of human history has taken place on that wonderful pale blue, fragile dot.— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 29, 2019
Good morning. ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/VKMD2Mq54X
dreams, dreams...— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 29, 2019
What an overwhelming feeling. Thank you Delhi Technological University (my DCE:) for having me there and help make my dream come true.
Lots and lots of love. ❤️?
✅ Dream 12/50
Plan a day trip to My Alma Mater. #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/nJemzuoERD
Going Up the spiral. ?— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 4, 2019
Dream 30/50
Explore Andromeda through a powerful telescope. #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/sAOIYHI62W
Imagination is value, possibly,— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 5, 2019
but value surely is imagination.#selfmusing ? pic.twitter.com/2CfZBjaWe6
Dream 9/50 ?— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 7, 2019
To dive into a BLUE hole. ? #livingdreams #lovingdreams pic.twitter.com/JfMniAnft1
Yes let’s do this. ??— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 7, 2019
Dream 33/50
Help train more and more women in Self-Defense. #livingdreams #lovingdreams https://t.co/mkNFXVwPAb
The West says,”we minimise evil by conquering it.”— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 8, 2019
India says, “We destroy evil by suffering, until evil is nothing but positive enjoyment.”
The Goal is the same, however opposite it may appear.
As we wend our way through this mazy vale of life, let us bid each other Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/Hc26XKk7mp
Come Rain?, Come Snow⛄️— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 8, 2019
Wherever Your Dreams take You
You Gotta Go...! ??
—— Dream 25/50
Disneyland ✅ pic.twitter.com/828MIG95aN
If we were protons, this would have been our Time-Machine !?— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 9, 2019
Just a few days away from this dream. Can’t wait... ??
—— Dream 17/50
Spend a day at The Large Hadron Collider, CERN. ?#livingMyDreams#lovingMyDreams@CERN pic.twitter.com/FLwvr3HMsi
—— Dream 2/50 ———— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 9, 2019
Participate in IRONMAN triathlon. ??♂️
ps. Recent workout routines soon. ??#livingmydreams #lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/6HVraWDg92
Mickey in Disneyland ! ✨ #livingMyDreams#lovingMyDreams ? pic.twitter.com/JAJBbLTLP0— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 9, 2019
Live Soon.:)??— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 10, 2019
—— Dream 3/50 ——
Play a Cricket match left handed. ? #livingmydreams ?#lovingmydreams ✨ pic.twitter.com/RyRdG5cA3m
नाद ब्रह्म |— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 10, 2019
Dream 44/50
Perform Experiments ? on Cymatics.#livingmydreams #lovingMyDreams
Goodnight :)???❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/ZcISRcqe2o
I’m just you away from glory ✨— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 12, 2019
The day when one of my most beautiful dreams came true. ✅ Dream 12/50
Plan a day trip to My Alma Mater. #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/Z9JHqtFxHj
A place where WWW was invented.— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 15, 2019
A place that discovered the God (damn:) particle.
A place of numerous divine collisions.
A place where Matter matters. ?
A big thanks to #CERN for being so welcoming and making my dream come true.
—Dream 17/50 ✅ #livingMyDreams#lovingMyDreams pic.twitter.com/LEnwdSmwSw
His love for literature and nature goes without saying: Check this out!
Like the shadow— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 26, 2019
I am
and
I am not...
~ Jalaluddin Rumi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ejj1X6LSyV
The more my thoughts— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 6, 2019
tiptoe away from you
the more I feel your presence
brushing my hair
pressing my skin
blowing on my face
and certainly
the arc on my lips
sometimes whispering
as if
like a gentle reminder...#selfmusing ? pic.twitter.com/9PAtRpLJOm
अयि गिरि-नन्दिनि नंदित-मेदिनि— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 6, 2019
विश्व-विनोदिनि नंदनुते
गिरिवर विंध्य शिरोधि-निवासिनि
विष्णु-विलासिनि जिष्णुनुते।
——
Struggle God-ward !
- #swamivivekananda pic.twitter.com/s5HgBLfUdp
‘Cause all of me— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 10, 2019
Loves all of you...❤️ pic.twitter.com/oDBICPLiVp
एहसान तेरा होगा मुझ पर— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 11, 2019
दिल चाहता है वो कहने दो ... pic.twitter.com/Usn2Qgkaxp
A day to live a big big dream !— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 11, 2019
What a wonderful day :) ?❤️✨? pic.twitter.com/6dZbxOztZv
Today at European Organization— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 11, 2019
for Nuclear Research.
नमो-नमो, जी शंकरा ?
Goodnight guys :) ✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/DeITzBFs8k
“He who has a why to live can bear almost any how.”— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 15, 2019
—— #HappybirthdayNietzsche ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/5TZO14lpvS
It breaks our heart to know that some of the dreams that he wrote will remain unfulfilled forever.
For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput became a star after featuring in the popular TV soap Pavitra Rishta. His impressive filmography included hits as well as critically acclaimed films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and Sonchiriya among others. Sushant's last project was the 2019 Netflix film Drive.