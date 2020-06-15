Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death has shaken the nation and its still hard to believe that he is no more. The 34 years old actor breathed his last on Sunday (June 14) and died of suicide. The Kedarnath actor was largely a social media recluse. However, he did occasionally share thoughts on his accounts.

Sushant Singh Rajput had shared a series of handwritten notes of his 50 dreams on social media in September 2019. Out of which he managed to fulfil some of his dreams with immense joy.

Let's look at Sushant's bucket list that he had penned down last year!

My 50 DREAMS & counting...! ?

————————

1. Learn how to Fly a Plane ✈️ 2. Train for IronMan triathlon ??‍♂️

3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed ?

4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space. ?

6. Play tennis with a Champion ?

7. Do a Four Clap ? Push-Up ! (1/6) ... pic.twitter.com/8HDqlTNmb6 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week

9. Dive in a Blue-hole

10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment

11. Plant 1000 Trees

12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel

13. Send ? KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA

14. Meditate in Kailash pic.twitter.com/x4jVGp4UJS — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

15. Play Poker with a Champ

16. Write a Book

17. Visit CERN

18. Paint aurora borealis

19. Attend another NASA workshop

20. 6 pack abs in 6 months

21. Swim in Cenotes

22. Teach Coding to visually impaired

23. Spend a Week in a Jungle

24. Understand Vedic Astrology

25. Disneyland pic.twitter.com/SImtmgMAcm — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

26. Visit LIGO. ?

27. Raise a horse ?

28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms ????

29. Work for Free Education ?

30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope ?

31. Learn KRIYA Yoga ?‍♂️

32. Visit Antarctica ?? 33. Help train Women in Self-defense ?

34. Shoot an Active Volcano ? pic.twitter.com/iKSZsFv206 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

Learn how to Farm

36. Teach dance to kids

37. Be an Ambidextrous Archer

38. Finish reading the entire Resnick - Halliday physics book

39. Understand Polynesian astronomy

40. Learn Guitar Chords of my fav. 50 songs

41. Play Chess with a Champion

42. Own a Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/bnVoLcFaij — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

43 Visit St.Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna

44 Perform experiments of Cymatics

45 Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces

46 Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda

47 Learn to Surf

48 Work in AI & exponential

technologies

49 Learn Capoeira

50 Travel through Europe by train pic.twitter.com/PiSF7Gtayl — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

From learning to fly a plane, playing tennis with a champion, planting 1000 trees, his unique travel desires also included a trip to Antarctica and travelling across Europe by train.

Sushant had a massive interest in space, astronomy, and science. The actor aspired to send 100 kids for NASA workshop, and learn 'Polynesian Astronomy', and explore 'Andromeda' with a telescope. He also wanted to work on artificial intelligence.

Sushant also wanted to help train women in self-defence, learn yoga, teach children how to dance, and own a Lamborghini.

List of dreams that he fulfilled!

Dream 12/50

Plan a day trip to My Alma Mater, Delhi Technological University. #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/0SboEbWnMd — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 26, 2019

Spend a day at The Large Hadron Collider, CERN. ?

Dream 17/50 #livingMyDreams#lovingMyDreams pic.twitter.com/jinOYG6L0Q — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 25, 2019

Perfection resides in the ‘next’ repetition. Passion lies in the ‘present’ one.#selfmusing ?

Dream 37/50 ?

Ambidextrous archer ?#livingmydreams#lovingMyDreams pic.twitter.com/gEN68t4L5q — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 27, 2019

An image of the earth ? taken from the probe Voyager 1 ? as it was leaving the solar system from about 6 billion kilometres away. It’s humbling to think that all of human history has taken place on that wonderful pale blue, fragile dot.

Good morning. ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/VKMD2Mq54X — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 29, 2019

dreams, dreams...

What an overwhelming feeling. Thank you Delhi Technological University (my DCE:) for having me there and help make my dream come true.

Lots and lots of love. ❤️?

✅ Dream 12/50

Plan a day trip to My Alma Mater. #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/nJemzuoERD — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 29, 2019

Going Up the spiral. ?

Dream 30/50

Explore Andromeda through a powerful telescope. #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/sAOIYHI62W — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 4, 2019

Imagination is value, possibly,

but value surely is imagination.#selfmusing ? pic.twitter.com/2CfZBjaWe6 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 5, 2019

Yes let’s do this. ??

Dream 33/50

Help train more and more women in Self-Defense. #livingdreams #lovingdreams https://t.co/mkNFXVwPAb — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 7, 2019

The West says,”we minimise evil by conquering it.”

India says, “We destroy evil by suffering, until evil is nothing but positive enjoyment.”

The Goal is the same, however opposite it may appear.

As we wend our way through this mazy vale of life, let us bid each other Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/Hc26XKk7mp — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 8, 2019

Come Rain?, Come Snow⛄️

Wherever Your Dreams take You

You Gotta Go...! ??

—— Dream 25/50

Disneyland ✅ pic.twitter.com/828MIG95aN — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 8, 2019

If we were protons, this would have been our Time-Machine !?

Just a few days away from this dream. Can’t wait... ??

—— Dream 17/50

Spend a day at The Large Hadron Collider, CERN. ?#livingMyDreams#lovingMyDreams@CERN pic.twitter.com/FLwvr3HMsi — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 9, 2019

I’m just you away from glory ✨

The day when one of my most beautiful dreams came true. ✅ Dream 12/50

Plan a day trip to My Alma Mater. #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/Z9JHqtFxHj — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 12, 2019

A place where WWW was invented.

A place that discovered the God (damn:) particle.

A place of numerous divine collisions.

A place where Matter matters. ?

A big thanks to #CERN for being so welcoming and making my dream come true.

—Dream 17/50 ✅ #livingMyDreams#lovingMyDreams pic.twitter.com/LEnwdSmwSw — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 15, 2019

His love for literature and nature goes without saying: Check this out!

Like the shadow

I am

and

I am not...

~ Jalaluddin Rumi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ejj1X6LSyV — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 26, 2019

The more my thoughts

tiptoe away from you

the more I feel your presence

brushing my hair

pressing my skin

blowing on my face

and certainly

the arc on my lips

sometimes whispering

as if

like a gentle reminder...#selfmusing ? pic.twitter.com/9PAtRpLJOm — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 6, 2019

‘Cause all of me

Loves all of you...❤️ pic.twitter.com/oDBICPLiVp — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 10, 2019

A day to live a big big dream !

What a wonderful day :) ?❤️✨? pic.twitter.com/6dZbxOztZv — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 11, 2019

Today at European Organization

for Nuclear Research.

नमो-नमो, जी शंकरा ?

Goodnight guys :) ✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/DeITzBFs8k — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 11, 2019

“He who has a why to live can bear almost any how.”

—— #HappybirthdayNietzsche ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/5TZO14lpvS — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 15, 2019

It breaks our heart to know that some of the dreams that he wrote will remain unfulfilled forever.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput became a star after featuring in the popular TV soap Pavitra Rishta. His impressive filmography included hits as well as critically acclaimed films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and Sonchiriya among others. Sushant's last project was the 2019 Netflix film Drive.