The Mumbai Police has been investigating the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput who died due to hanging on June 14. So far, 28 people have been questioned in connection with the actor's death. The 34-year-old actor was suffering from clinical depression and police have been trying to find out the reason that contemplated him to commit suicide.

And according to the latest development, it has now been learned that Sushant had googled his name and read a few articles on him before killing himself in his Bandra apartment, as per a Zee News report.

As per the primary forensic report, Sushant searched 'Sushant Singh Rajput' on Google at around 10.15 am before committing suicide. The details were accessed from his mobile phone and it came to light that he read a few articles about him and some news reports on the internet.

The probe is still on

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police will record the statement of filmmaker Shekhar Kapur as part of an investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The police also recorded the statement of Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant's co-star in "Dil Bechara", the actor's last film which is slated for a digital release on July 24. Sanjana was interrogated at Bandra police station for around seven hours.

Shekhar Kapur's statement will be recorded in a bid to get for a clearer picture regarding the late Sushant Singh Rajput's life as an actor in the film industry. The filmmaker has become significant for the police because he was to direct the ambitious "Paani" starring Sushant at one point for Yash Raj Films (YRF), and also because he tweeted a strong-worded opinion after the actor's death, hinting that others in the film industry might have had to blame for the demise and not Sushant himself.