The highly-debated Sushant Singh Rajput case still remains largely unclear to the public. As fans continue to push for a CBI enquiry, the Mumbai police are busy carrying out the investigation and have been recording statements of various personalities connected to the actor.

On Tuesday, actress Sanjana Sanghi who worked alongside Sushant in Dil Bechara arrived at Bandra police station to record her statement on Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

Sanjana Sanghi records police statement in SSR death case

Sushant Singh Rajput's case has been turned into a public spectacle. With netizens continuously debating the matter, it has become a matter of public trials. While the police have been conducting its investigation, speculation has reached the hilt.

On June 14th, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, and his post-mortem reports Asphyxia from hanging. Since the actor didn't leave a suicide note and reports began to make the rounds about professional rivalries and groupism in Bollywood, the Mumbai police were called in to investigate the matter thoroughly.

While samples have been sent for analysis to forensics on priority, the Bandra police have been recording statements from Sushant's family, friends and professional contacts. Today, actress Sanjana Sanghi arrived at the Bandra police station to record her statement in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She was spotted outside the station going in.

The actress acted alongside Sushant in Dil Bechara which will be digitally released on July 24. The movie is the official Hindi adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars, a book by John Greene. Meanwhile, fans are urging a CBI probe into Sushant's death and are calling out nepotism in Bollywood. Fans also found it demeaning that Sushant's last film will be getting a digital release instead of a theatric one. Actress Sanjana had requested fans to not make it about the 'size of the screen'.

The Police so far has recorded statements of Mukesh Chhabra, Sandeep Singh, and Rhea Chakraborty. While the details still remain hidden, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe assured that the truth will be revealed soon and to not read too much into the social media theories.