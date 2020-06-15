Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has come as a major blow not just to the industry but to also his fans and audiences. The actor, who we all know deserved much more recognition and fame than he got, died by hanging himself at his Bandra residence today. Mumbai police has revealed that no suicide note has been found in his house. There have also been the reports of Sushant suffering from depression. Rajput was just 34.

As per reports, Sushant's body has been taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. The actor will also be tested for coronavirus and if found positive, no post-mortem would be done. Sushant Singh's father apparently lost consciousness upon hearing the tragic news of his son's suicide and his condition has not yet improved. Neighbours and close family members are with his father while Sushant's sister was spotted leaving the hospital, where Sushant was brought, in Mumbai.

Sushant's marriage

Amid all the speculations behind the reason of his suicide, Sushant's cousin has revealed that this has come as a great shock to the family and no one had seen it coming. More so because he was all set to get married in November this year. The cousin also revealed to India.com that they were all set to come to Mumbai to begin the preparations. Though he didn't take any names, many eyes are directed towards Rhea Chakraborty who was rumoured to be dating Sushant.

Twitter

Rhea's stance

"Sushant is a fear friend. It (spotlight) doesn't bother me. We are people who are in the limelight. If we want people to watch your films, they will also want to talk about our personal lives. It's the most common psychology to discuss other people. So I don't get bothered by it," Rhea had once told PTI reacting to their affair rumours.